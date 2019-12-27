Bald man praises Uddhav Thackeray on social media, Shiv Sainiks give him a hair transplant

Shiv Sainiks are back in news just days after shaving a man’s head for trolling party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

A bald man from Mumbai who praised the Sena Chief on social media was given a hair transplant by sainiks.

The man had written a post on Facebook and praised Uddhav Thackeray for addressing issues related to farmers and taking up several pending development related projects in Mumbai.

The post got a million likes and shares in just a few hours. Many party workers widely shared the post and also seen discussing on how to reciprocate the gesture.

Though many ideas were floated around, it was Saamna Editor Sanjay Raut who suggested that the party arrange for the bald man’s hair transplant.

“Sab sochte hain ki shiv sainik hamesha gundagardi karte hai. Lekin aisa nahi hai. Hum accha kaam bhi karte hai. Usne Udhhavji ke baare mein itna acha likha. Toh laga ki uske liye kuch karna chahiye. Humne dekhna ki uska chaman ujada hai toh humne usko bhar diya,” said Sanjay Raut while speaking to our reporter.

However, the party spokesperson also made it clear that this was a special gesture and other bald men shouldn’t start writing good things about Sena Chief just to get a transplant.