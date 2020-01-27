Bandra girl buys costliest antivirus to protect laptop from Coronavirus

Mumbai. Bandra is a posh locality in India. Branded items sell like hotcakes here and people use the licensed version of antivirus software in this area. That is the biggest difference seen compared to people living in other areas.

Just recently a Bandra girl named Pooja Srivastava bought the costliest antivirus software in the world to protect her PC from coronavirus.

The death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus now stands at 80, with almost 2,800 cases confirmed across China, as the country initiates emergency procedures to try and rein in the pathogen’s global spread. Pooja is an interior designer and uses a computer to find out global design templates which she can then suggest to the Indian customers.

Her laptop is the lost used accessory in her collection and as soon she heard about this virus which is spreading from China, she immediately bought the costliest antivirus software. The software is so costly that even the income tax department visited her house after she made the purchase.

The antivirus company has sold just 5-6 licensed software in India as most get it free from the internet. Pooja can finally breathe a sigh of relief as her PC is protested from the deadliest virus around.