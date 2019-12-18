Govt increases reward money for capturing Gabbar from Rs. 50,000 to a sack of Onions 

Stepping up its efforts to capture the notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh, Govt today incresed the reward money from Rs. 50,000 to a sack of Onions. The announcement was made via local newspapers and also through posters that were pasted across Ramgarh. Sources say that villagers from Ramgarh have lapped up the latest offer. Veeru who was busy creating his Tinder profile after his breakup with Basanti, was seen discussing a foolproof plan with Jay and Thakur Saab to capture Gabbar and his henchmen.

In a conversation punctuated with Kuttey-kaminey, Veeru spoke to our reporter and said, “Pyaar…mera matlab hai pyaaz..ke liye mai kuch bhi kar sakta hu. Gabbar ab mere haaton se bach nahi sakta. Basanti ko impress karne ka ye acha mauka hai. Ek teer se do nishan.”

Villagers were seen sharing information about Gabbar on social media, desperate for the reward. Police are also doing their best to get any information they can.

Earlier in the day there was news that Gabbar has been captured after a villager managed to find out his ‘last known location’ through Whatsapp, that however turned out to be a rumor.