If Kunal Kamra raises right foot before grounding left foot, it will be violation of flight ban: Ministry Of Civil Aviation

New Delhi: Even after getting a 6 months flight ban from Air India, IndiGo and Spice Jet, alleged comedian Kunal Kamra’s problems are not ending any time soon. Now Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a notice warning him to maintain contact with the ground at all times while walking as he is under a flight ban. Raising both feet in the air in an attempt to run or walk too fast will be considered flying and he will face penalties for violating his flight ban.

Kunal Kamra’s problems started when he posted a video online where he was heckling alleged journalist Arnab Goswami for his news coverage on Republic TV. The video quickly went viral and drew attention of Minister for Civil Aviation, Mr. Hardeep Puri, among others. The ministry moved with the swiftness unheard of in Government departments and quickly asked all airlines to impose a 6 months flight ban on Kamra as per the rules and regulations that are never read by frequent fliers.

Speaking to Faking News, Minister Puri said ,”There is no personal vendetta involved here and neither are we doing it because Arnab is a VIP, usse to hum khud darte hain bhai. However, we have to apply the flight ban seriously if we want to be taken seriously and if someone has both feet off the ground, isn’t that technically flying? We can’t let people fly around on their own to violate the flight ban.”

“We know it will be a challenge to implement it but I never shy away from facing challenges. We have set up a task force that will monitor his every step, there will be a camera crew around as well so that we can take DRS to confirm if both feet were off the ground or not. If he violates the ban, it will invite strict financial penalty or a jail term or both, depending on how high he is flying”, the honorable minister added.

Meanwhile, Vijay Mallya has offered to ban Kunal Kamra from Kingfisher Airlines if Government withdraws the case against him.