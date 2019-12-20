'Which leaves don't get carried forward' is the most searched term in India during the month of December: Google 

As part of its annual ritual, Google today released data about popular search terms for the last month of the year 2019. As per the data, the term ‘Which leaves don’t get carried forward’ got the highest number of search requests. Closely followed by ‘best beaches in Goa’.

According to on Tech expert, this term witnesses a spike around this time of the year when employees in India are busy worrying about utilizing their unused leaves. “This is common among most companies in India, both private and Govt. Even at Google, the conversation at the wending machine inevitably moves towards ‘remaining leaves’. Since it doesn’t get carried forward, it makes sense to utilize it,” he said.

The Labor Ministry has taken note of this and officials are not happy with this. “When the PM can work non-stop without taking any leaves, why can’t the average employee even put 50% of the effort. We have sent a circular to all organizations and asked them to identify employees who spend most of the time worrying about their leave balance,” revealed a Ministry official.