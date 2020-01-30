New Zealand cricket team asks ICC to do away with super-over, say 'need better way to decide a tie'

The curse of super over continues to haunt the kiwis. After narrowly missing out on getting their hands on the World Cup and losing the 3rd T20 match to India in the super over, the team seems to had enough.

The players and the team management are now asking the ICC to do away with the super over and come up with better methods to decide the winner in case of a tied match. “We thought he world cup match loss was one off. But this thing is becoming regular feature now. At this rate we wont win any match that goes into the super over. ICC needs to think of something better to decide the winner,” said Kane Williamson while speaking at a press conference.

Many believe that the team is cursed with super over and blame the losses entirely on bad luck.

A few players were also seen sporting ‘nazar suraksha’ kawach’, popular in India to protect the person wearing it from evil eye.

Kiwi player martin Guptill has reportedly even consulted Nirmal Baba to deal with the issue.