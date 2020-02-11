It was Rahulji's plan to put up a poor show in Delhi elections to benefit AAP and defeat BJP: Congress 

Congress has scored a huge zero in recently concluded Delhi elections. But according to the party, everything went according to plan and AAP should thank Rahul Gandhi for it.

Speaking to Faking News spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “We have been planning for this for almost a year now and it was Rahul Gandhi who came up with the plan that Congress should lie low this elections. A move that will benefit AAP and also help in defeating BJP. So the credit of this AAP victory should go to Rahulji.”

Many political analysts did agree with Randeep Surjewala. One such analyst that our reporter spoke to said, “It’s true. When Rahul doesn’t campaign, AAP wins. And when he does then BJP wins.”

Though the party tried its best to make the zero look good, sources reveal that Rahul was livid at the performance. Not really at the party workers but at the people of Delhi.

“I asked them to give Danda to BJP and they have given Anda to Congress,” an angry Rahul Gandhi said while speaking to his party-men.