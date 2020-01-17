Son refuses to show report card to parents saying ‘kagaz nahi dikhayenge’, gets sound trashing

A first year engineering student got a sound trashing from his parents after he refused to show his term exam mark sheet. Their demand for knowing their son’s marks were met with chants of ‘hum kagaz nahi dikhayenge’.

Enraged with his obstinate behavior, his father trashed him in an effort to get his son to show his mark sheet.

Neighbors say that wails could be heard from the household for almost an hour. Concerned neighbors even tried calling the cops, but most of them were busy with Shaheen Baug protests.

The aforementioned phrase has become a rallying cry for anti-CAA protesters. But this is probably the first time it has been used in a different context.

It is not yet known if the parents managed to extract their son’s mark sheet. But the son has already made his the incident viral by making a tiktok video of his ordeal.