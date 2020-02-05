Chandigarh boys who have lost NRC documents can show Roadies audition certificate: Govt

New Delhi. The Home Ministry has said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the government has taken no decision yet on bringing a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) yet.

But as some people in Chandigarh were too worried about their NRC status, the government clarified today that citizens of Chandigarh can show their Roadies audition certificate as proof of citizenship. The Roadies audition certificate is more powerful than all other documents like Aadhar and Driving License in Chandigarh.

There are people in Chandigarh who don’t have an Aadhar card, but they do have their audition certificate.

Faking News reporter spoke to one such passionate Roadie fan Harneet Singh Ahuja and he had this to say “Roadies in religion for me. All I wanted to be in my life was a roadie. Though I did not clear any auditions, I have appeared in many. As I was busy in the auditions I had no time to prepare documents like Aadhar, DL, Pan Card, etc. I am happy that the government recognizes the Roadies culture in Chandigarh. If this is how NRC is going to be implemented I and my friends have no problem in its implementation and we will support the government”