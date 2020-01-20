Civil Engineer reaches Kashmir as internet shutdown will keep him away from ‘What are your Valentine’s Day plans?’ messages

Mumbai. Valentine’s Day is recognized as a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and romantic love in many regions around the world. But for Mechanical and Civil engineers, it is nothing short of the most embarrassing day of the year.

Sanil Malik, a Civil Engineer from Mumbai has finally found a solution to stay away from the constant embarrassment. Sanil went to Kashmir today, almost three weeks in advance to Valentine’s Day so that he can be disconnected from the world and stay away from his family and friends asking his plans about Valentine ’s Day.

Last year Sanil bought a BSNL sim card to stay disconnected, but there were parts in the city where still BSNL network is prevalent. Hence his plan failed and he had to redesign his plan. Thanks to the internet outage in Kashmir, Sanil found an easy solution through which he can stay away from annoying people and also can enjoy some days in Kashmir.

His friends say that Sanil has not yet booked the return ticket and there are no chances he is back by the first week after Valentine’s Day when people would have started their normal life after the super celebrations during the romantic week.