Emraan Hashmi receives 10k birthday wishes as many people think his birthday is celebrated as #Kissday

Mumbai. Kiss Day is celebrated on February 13 as part of the Valentine’s Week. The week begins with Rose Day on February 7 and culminates with Valentine’s Day on February 14. But most people in India don’t know the significance of the day.

In fact, they think that Emraan Hashmi’s birthday is celebrated as Kiss Day. And that was made clear when Emraan received thousands of messages since morning with people wishing him Happy Birthday. Some of his industry colleagues also feel that it is Emraan birthday today and he was also given leave from his shoot. It was only after he convinced them that its not his birthday today that he was allowed to shoot. Many Mechanical and Civil engineers across the nation are celebrating Kiss Day by watching Emraan Hashmi’s movies on a loop.

Emraan Hashmi’s torrent downloads is reaching record levels as people download more and more of his movies. But with the messages not stopping, Emraan had to call up his telecom operator and request them to cut off his connection for a day. When the connection was cut off, Emraan started receiving couriers and letters which had Happy birthday greetings. His hall room is filled with such letters and gifts.