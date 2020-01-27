Engineer in search of ‘Chai Ki Tapri’ caught on CCTV in Goa, police to investigate the matter

Goa. Somethings are very rare in this world. Finding people eating Veg Biryani, finding fans of Stuart Binny, and in a very recent case finding a person searching for chai ki tapri in Goa.

Yes, an engineer named Shwetank Srivastava was desperately searching for a chai outlet and he went from place to place, his act was caught on CCTV cameras on the route.

Shwetank is a chai connoisseur and always has a knack of drinking cups after cups of tea. Even in Goa, when his friends were hoping from one bar to another, Shwetank quietly went in search for a chai ki tapri.

He almost covered 30 kms on his bike and found almost 50 shops selling liquor, but found no chai shop. He was very disappointed and things got worse when police came to his cottage and arrested him in the evening. This was the first time that a youth was so desperately looking for a chai ki tapri in Goa.

Police found this act as suspicious and will start the interrogation procedure today. There are chances that police will also ask for custody for Shwetank to get into the details of his criminal act.