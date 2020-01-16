Income tax employees take mass leaves after Tanhaji and Chhappak declared tax-free in most parts

Mumbai. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn has been declared ‘tax-free’ in Uttar Pradesh, a decision prompted by Devgn’s request to chief minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard. Chhappak is also tax-free in many states. Overall combined both movies have been declared tax-free in many states.

And hence the audience is rushing to the multiplexes to watch these movies. And it is a fun time for the income tax officials also. Most of the income tax officials are on mass leave for the last 2 days and many will take leave for the next 2 days as well. The income tax office in Mumbai was empty as most employees were on leave. Some employees, in fact, took leave to go and watch these movies with their families. Some have watched the movies 2-3 times and have not returned to work.

Actually the income tax officials are overworked for the most part of the year. So it makes sense for them to enjoy these days when work would be less anyways. Thanks to Tanhaji and Chhappak, the employees can give quality time to their families and return back to work with full energy.

The return date of these employees is not known yet, but it will not be in this week at least.