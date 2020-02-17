Kota. The coaching institutes in Kota are always on the lookout for a good marketing scheme where they can attract more students. One institute named Malik education services is offering free divorce lawyer with every course. It is only for the first 50 students. The offer is selling like hotcakes.
Kota institute offers free divorce lawyer with every course after Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘education is the cause of divorces’ comment
17, Feb 2020
