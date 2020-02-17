Kota institute offers free divorce lawyer with every course after Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘education is the cause of divorces’ comment

Kota. The coaching institutes in Kota are always on the lookout for a good marketing scheme where they can attract more students. One institute named Malik education services is offering free divorce lawyer with every course. It is only for the first 50 students. The offer is selling like hotcakes.

On Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said that cases of divorce were found more in educated and affluent families, and he had argued that education and wealth came with arrogance, which destroyed families.

Kota is the education hub of India where the future IIT and IIM graduates come to prepare for the entrance exams. The coaching centers are stepping stones for admission in reputed colleges. So it becomes necessary that they address the future problems of the students, which according to Mohan Bhagwat is divorce.

Malik Education services CEO Mr. Jagdish Malik spoke to the Faking News and said “We want to train future leaders. Students will become leaders only if their normal life is without stress. It is so difficult to find good divorce lawyers nowadays. Hence we are ensuring students get access to best divorce lawyers to deal with the divorces which are an outcome of their studies”