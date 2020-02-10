Mechanical Engineering students lock themselves up in hostel rooms, say nothing to do with virus outbreak, just getting ready for Valentines week

Valentines Week has kicked off with rose day and it is that time of they year when many single Mechanical Engineering students go into the invisible mode. Around 20 students from a local engineering college locked themselves up in their hostel rooms.

The mass ‘lock in’ caused concern among other hostel students. “We thought they were all being quarantined because of corona virus scare. But when I heard about Valentines Week, then it all started making sense,” remarked a the hostel warden.

According to one of them, who spoke to Faking News on the condition of anonymity, the act has nothing to do with the virus outbreak. “It is an annual ritual. We are just trying to save ourselves from the embarrassment of being single on Valentines Day,” he added.

While quoting a Manoj Bajpayee dialogue from Gangs of Wasseypur another students added, “Ab underground hone ka samay aa gaya hai.”

Not everyone was hiding inside their rooms. Since V-day is also the time when some students get busy with their Bajrang Dal internship. “It is less of an internship and more an outlet for my frustration of being single for so long. How come these guys from other streams manage to ace the game. And why are girls so averse to Mechies,” questioned a student.

Many are now asking the college management to intervene. “Just like the placement cell ensures that every student gets atleast one offer. There should be a matchmaking cell in the college as well,” said the Student Council Chief.

Students even threatened to mass bunk lectures if something wasn’t done to address the issue. There was no official word from the college management on this.