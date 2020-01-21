Next BCCI selector will be from Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut comments on BCCI looking for a new selector

Mumbai. Sanjay Raut is in the news once again as he told reporters that the next BCCI selector will be from the Shiv Sena. The BCCI on Saturday invited applications for the post of national selectors with only two slots to be filled in the senior panel vacated by incumbent chairman MSK Prasad and his colleague Gagan Khoda.

Sanjay was talking about the movie Tanhaji and how it is the true story of courage shown by a Marathi warrior. That is when a reporter asked him ‘Who should be BCCI’s next selector?’ This is when Sanjay told the reporters that the next selector will be from Shiv Sena.

The reporter told him that for being a selector one should have a cricketing experience to which Raut said that “Shiv Sainiks are used to beat up people with bats and balls. We have been using bats even before the Indian players had taken a bat in their hands. So a Shiv Sainik will do justice to the role of a cricket team much better than any Indian cricketer can ever do”.

There has been no application sent by the Shiv Sena for the position yet, but Faking News is continuously tracking all the happenings in this regard.