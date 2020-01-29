South Delhi girl supports #BoycottIndiGo thinking people are against Indigo as it offers cheap flight tickets

New Delhi. The #BoycottIndiGo trend was in news recently as people called out Indigo for its harsh decision on banning Kunal Kamra for 6 months. A girl named Pooja Srivastava in New Delhi took an altogether different meaning of the trend as she thought the trend is against Indigo selling cheap flight tickets.

She spoke angrily of how Indigo was not offering her costly tickets for her travels even after repeated requests. She always wanted to pay a premium over the ticket prices but the Indigo staff never listened.

Kunal Kamra bumped into Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow yesterday, January 28, 2020. The comedian went on to approach the journalist and news anchor with questions about his work around the anti-CAA protests. IndiGo’s staff made note of the incident as that of ‘unacceptable behavior’ onboard and decided to place a ban on the comedian. Twitter immediately fought back with #BoycottIndiGo.

Pooja was on social media just as usual when she saw this trend and felt a sudden gush of happiness. She finally thought that there are many like her who are against Ingido selling cheap tickets. She has also requested the Civil Aviation Minister on social media to look into the matter a fix a minimum price below which a ticket cannot be sold.