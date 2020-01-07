South Mumbai girl cancels her trip to CAA protest site as there was no surge pricing on cabs

Mumbai. What started as a silent vigil at the Gateway of India in Mumbai at midnight on Sunday against the assault on students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, turned into a chain protest on Monday. There were protests held in different parts of Mumbai like Bandra, Juhu, Azad Maidan, etc.

But it was a sad day for Richa Singh who lives in South Mumbai as she was not able to reach the protest site. The reason was that there was no surge pricing on any online cabs and she never takes a cab without surge pricing.

Richa had made a plan to join the carter road protest with her friends and everything was going as per the plan until the moment when she was about to book an Uber. She was shocked to see that there was no surge pricing and felt very bad that she was not able to join the protests. She used Twitter and other online platforms to convey her protest message.

It is a shame that companies like Uber and Ola are not giving a surge prie option for rich kids. The South Mumbai association of rich kids has written to the CM demanding a surge pricing option an anything they buy or book. Uber India’s head has already apologized for the mistake and has vowed to include the option so that many South Mumbai residents can use it.