South Mumbai girl criticizes Priyanka Chaturvedi on facebook, hoping that she will get waxing service from Shiv Sena

Mumbai. A South Mumbai girl did a bizarre thing today to get a premium waxing service from Shiv Sena. She criticized Priyanka Chaturvedi, the Shiv Sena leader on a Facebook post and is now waiting for the Shiv Sainiks to give her a good waxing.

A man from Wadala in Mumbai was thrashed and his head shaved by some Shiv Sena workers for allegedly making a derogatory comment against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook. South Mumbai girl Pooja Oberoi got the idea of this Facebook post thing and she used it today as she is planning to go to a party in the night.

She wanted to comment sometjing on Uddhav but she was scared that Shiv Sainiks would shave her head. So she criticized Priyanka, the women leader of Shiv Sena. Pooja hopes that she will get the best waxing service, as she used some harsh words in her Facebook post.

Pooja also spoke to Faking News and said “I also want to know what other services are provided by the Shiv Sainiks. Like, Threading, hair straightening, facial etc. And do they also give urgent services or do we have to wait for certain time. How long is the waiting period?”