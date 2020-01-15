Commentators should also be considered for ICC awards, our contribution to the game equally important: Sanjay Manjrekar 

Cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is finding it hard to mask his displeasure with the ICC awards. While speaking to Faking News Sanjay said that while he was happy for the award winners including Rohit Sharma, the contribution of commentators was being overlooked.

“I have played cricket so I know. It is not an easy job to sit there in the commentary box and analyze every ball, every shot and offer insights, pass unsolicited comments on players, trying to showoff your vocabulary, making match predictions and so on. Our job is equally important for the game if not more important than the players. ICC needs to think about this seriously,” he said in an emphatic tone.

But he also made it clear that only commentators who have played first class cricket should be considered. Though he did not name anyone, Sanjay pointed out that there are some who are masquerading as commentators just on the basis of command over English language. “They have not played any cricket and should therefore not be in contention,” he added.

Sources say Manjrekar has approached he BCCI and will also speak to higher ups in ICC. Team India coach Ravi Shastri too was of the opinion that commentators do a commendable job for the game and often don’t get the kind of recognition that players get. “I would go even this firther to say that coach should also be considered. Afterall they are the ones who train players,” he said.

While reacting to Manjrekar’s demand, a senior ICC official rejected the idea and said, “These are ICC awards and not Oscars.”