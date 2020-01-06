Dhoni fan refuses to use FastTag on his car, demands SlowTag technology

Mumbai. Instead of standing in long queues to pay toll on national highways, it is now possible to use a prepaid tag. FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). But this has not gone down well with a Dhoni fan. Sanil Jain, a Mumbai based entrepreneur who is a big MSD fan, refused to use the FastTag technology. According to him, this goes against the first rule of Dhonism, i.e doing anything fast.

Sanil spoke to Faking News and said ” I am not against the Highways ministry’s use of technology. But the name of the technology is going against my God MSD. MSD has proved it umpteen number of times that slow and steady wins the race. You pick up any of his last 2-3 years innings and you will find that playing fast is against his character. How can we demean a player who has given us so much to celebrate? I request the ministry to take down FastTag and install SlowTag for all vehicles. That will be a true tribute for the Dhoni fans”

We are still waiting for the response from Nitin Gadkari ji. Meanwhile, many Dhoni fans have gathered in and around August Kranti maidan to protest against FastTag. We request the anti-CAA people to not go there and increase traffic as it is a completely different protest.