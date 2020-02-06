Get all the injuries you like right now, no injuries allowed once IPL starts: BCCI's ultimatum to players 

Taking cognizance over the increasing number of players who are not part of playing 11 due to injuries, BCCI has now given an ultimatum to all players. Sources say that a strongly worded memo was sent to all players of Team India which made it clear that no player would be allowed to get any injury once IPL starts.

The big ticket cricketing event will be starting in a few months and BCCI is concerned that several marquee players could miss out not playing few IPL matches. Speaking to Faking News, a highly placed source on the condition of anonymity said,”The the event is spread across two months and we need all players to be fit. Injuries could keep them away from key matches. This will directly affect our TRP.”

“Currently, “Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma are recovering from respective injuries. And they are all very important part of their IPL teams. With so much effort going into this event, the ultimatum was necessary. At the same time we are aware that some players like KL Rahul will contribute even if they are injured,” he added.

Though no player has given any official response from any player to the memo, sources say that an enthusiastic Rishabh Pant did reply that he’d comply with the BCCI’s request and be in the best of form.

When a BCCI official was contacted about the aforementioned reply, he said, “There is nothing to make of his response. Anyway he won’t be in the team for some time now, so there is no question of him getting injured.”