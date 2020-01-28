ICC to give money to BCCI to keep Dhoni in team to save the cost of using DRS system

Mumbai. Dhoni has been known with different names. Some call him Mahi, some call him to captain cool, but many call him the DRS system. Stats show that Dhoni has been more effective than the DRS system. The DRS system is too costly to use and forms a major chunk of the cost gone into organizing a cricket match.

ICC has requested the Indian board to keep Dhoni in the team whenever India plays so that the cost can be saved and invested in other areas like improving the spectator facility.

Sourav Ganguly spoke to the Faking News reporters and said “Yes we have got the offer from ICC and the amount they are offering is pretty huge. Anyways Pant and Sanju Samson don’t look like finished products and we have to bring in Dhoni in the team. It is not good to keep KL Rahul under such severe pressure for long. I have spoken to MS and he said that he is fit enough to carry on till the 2023 world cup. I will request the new selection committee as and when it is formed to somehow include Dhoni in the setup”

There are also rumors that the DRS company has slashed its rates after knowing of ICC’s intention and they are afraid that Dhoni will ake the technology redundant whenever he plays.