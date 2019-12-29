Mary Kom to fight DDCA officials for a spot in Olympic qualifiers next year

The road to Olympics just got tougher for Mary Kom. The world champion will now have to fight DDCA officials for a spot in Olympic qualifiers to be held next year.

Post her much hyped trial bout against Nikhat Zareen which Mary won convincingly, there were no doubts that the country would be sending the best for the qualifiers.

But after today’s DDCA meeting, sports ministry wanted to be sure and test Mary’s skills against office bearers of Delhi Cricket Authority.

Perform and take my spot. Who is stopping you,” Mary said after her match with Nikhat.

And it seems the DDCA officials are going to give her one tough competition. “Though we believe Mary is the best and has the maximum chance of getting the country a gold medal, we want to really put her to test and that she gets to fight with the best opponent,” remarked an official from the Sports Ministry.

“We got see some professional level boxing skills at the DDCA meeting today. And if Mary is dreaming of an Olympic berth, she needs to get through this contest,” he added.

The match will be held later this week. Mary Kom was not available for comment but her manager, while speaking to our reporter, did admit that the champion boxer did admit that it wouldn’t be a cakewalk for her.