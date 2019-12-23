Not being able to drop Jadhav after his poor performances, selectors ask for Pant’s help who is an expert at dropping

Mumbai. Shardul Thakur played a blinder to win the third ODI for India. But one thing that remained constant in this match was Kedar Jadhav’s performance. Kedar looked totally out of sorts and the selectors are somehow not being able to drop him.

Finally MSK Prasad has decided to take help of Rishabh Pant, who as they say is the expert at dropping. Rishabh dropped 4 catches in yesterday’s match and he is also known for his miss stumpings.

The selectors had a long meeting with Pant where the wicket keeper batsman explained tham the right technique of dropping. MSK Prasad who himself is a famous mediocre wicket keeper learnt the trick very fast and wants to implement it soon in the next series.

Kedar has the confidence of Shastri and Kohli and hence the selectors were always skeptical of his dropping. Kedar dances well, cracks jokes, is a Salman Khan fan, I mean what else you need in an Indian cricketer. Kedar also gets injured during the IPL and hence stays fit to play for India throughout the year. This is a great dilemma for the selectors to address but we are sure that after the meeting with Pant their minds would have been clear.