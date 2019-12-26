Sanju Samson hides Rishabh Pant's documents, hopes to become part of playing XI after NRC

New Delhi: The nationwide debate over the proposed NRC has now affected Indian Cricket team as well. The contender, Sanju Samson, has apparently hidden all the documents of the incumbent, Rishabh Pant, to make sure Pant is removed from the side after the NRC process is rolled out.

So far, there has been no clarity on NRC process but there is a strong rumour that people who won’t be able to prove their Indian citizenship will be deported from India.

Speaking to Faking News, a close friend of Sanju said, “Well, Sanju tried everything. He batted well, he kept wickets well, he showed a lot of consistency, but he was just not able to break into the playing XI. He saw Rishabh Pant drop one catch after another, fail in one innings after another, and then thought to himself that he must do whatever it takes to get in the side ahead of him.”

“While Sanju was contemplating what to do, he heard all this discussion on NRC and saw on news channels that anyone not able to prove citizenship with documents will be sent out of India. Immediately after that, we hatched a plan and got to work. All the documents having Rishabh’s name have been stolen while he was away dropping catches against West Indies. For good measure, even his parents’ ID have been hidden away. We will return it as soon as Sanju becomes a regular”, he further added.

Sanju Samson didn’t confirm that he has hidden Pant’s documents when we confronted him. However, Sanju did say that he doesn’t want to become a wicket keeper like Ajay Ratra, Parthiv Patel and Dinesh Karthik who spent most of their career waiting for their chance.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant seemed unperturbed when he failed to find his documents. He said, “Hiding my documents won’t help anyone anyway, I am just a temporary posting, Dhoni bhai has still not retired.”