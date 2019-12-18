With Shardul Thakur playing, umpires demand 15 mins extra workout time during innings break to prepare for boundary signals

Vizag. The Indian team has different characters in the dressing room. For example, Shardul Thakur is a giver. He gives away runs against all teams. He is humble. But that will make the umpires’ task even tougher as they will have to signal more boundaries.

In a first time incident of such nature, umpires have asked for 15 minutes extra workout time as they will have to be extra fit to signal all those boundaries that Shardul will give. Shardul takes it as a compliment as he makes the umpires fit and ready for more international cricket.

Team India fans have slammed the selection of pacer Shardul Thakur in the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The match referee has not yet decided as to whether they will extend the break or not, but fans feel they should be given extra time to work out.

West Indies batsmen skipped batting practice as soon as they knew about Shardul playing. The batting coach in fact stayed at the hotel and did not come to attend the match.