Rajinikanth shoots man vs wild in his backyard

Mumbai. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstar Rajnikant is all set to be seen in Bear Grylls’ television show. Rajnikanth is currently in Bandipur Tiger Reserve And National Park, Karnataka with Bear Grylls. But the surprising part of his next shoot is that he will be shooting for one full day in Rajnikanth’s backyard.

In the video, Rajnikanth and Bear Grylls will talk about forest and nature. Permission has been granted by Tamil Nadu Forest Department. Rajnikanth is the biggest living entity in India and Bear Grylls always dreamt of shooting with him in the forest. Bust as soon as he started research work he came to know that there is no bigger forest than Rajnikanth’s backyard. Rajnikanth has kept all dangerous animals as his pet. In fact, Rajnikanth teaches animals how to be safe from humans.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen in a never-seen-before avatar with Bear Grylls on his show Man vs Wild on Discovery Channel. The special episode was shot in India’s Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. But if you ask the Rajni fans they will tell you that Rajni is bigger than the PM and President. In fact, national geographic will keep its name as Rajni for the days when it will telecast the Man Vs Wild show featuring Rajnikanth.