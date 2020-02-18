Trump visit: Wall to cover the slums develops crack, another wall to be built to cover the previous wall

Ahmedabad: The wall which was being built to cover the slums during the Trump visit has developed cracks. The AMC has ordered the building of another wall to cover the previous wall.

There are strict instructions from the PMO that any cracked wall should not be visible to Trump during his visit.

The 500 meter long and four feet tall wall is being built in Ahmedabad’s Sardarnagar, which has several slum structures and is situated along a road that leads to the Indira bridge on the outskirts of the city from the airport, a route likely to be taken by Donald Trump’s motorcade. But the quality of the construction was not up to the standards and now the government wants to take suggestions from Rahul Dravid as to how to build a strong wall.

The AMC has again floated tenders and the work will probably start today. AMC has also instructed all bachelors to not keep their underwear hanging in the balcony. Roads have been cleaned and gutkha eaters have been sent to 15-day exile from the state and they will be brought back once Trump has flown out of Ahmedabad.